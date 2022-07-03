First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,729,400 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the May 31st total of 7,845,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 213.8 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.28.

FQVLF stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.13. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $37.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.52.

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 13.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.0039 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.64%.

First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

