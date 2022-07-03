First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Raised to Overweight at Atlantic Securities

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $188.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their prior target price of $210.00. Atlantic Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered First Republic Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.29.

Shares of FRC opened at $147.38 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $133.37 and a 52-week high of $222.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.66. The stock has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRC. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 84.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

