First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Shares Purchased by Sterling Manor Financial LLC

Sterling Manor Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF accounts for 2.3% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sterling Manor Financial LLC owned about 0.85% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 672,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,756,000 after buying an additional 222,615 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 279,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,677,000 after buying an additional 14,025 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,929,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 82,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 20,001 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,481,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMHI traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.77. 57,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,592. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $57.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

