FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Price Target Lowered to $83.00 at Stephens

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stephens from $103.00 to $83.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FCFS. Wedbush lowered their price objective on FirstCash from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised FirstCash from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Get FirstCash alerts:

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $70.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.68. FirstCash has a one year low of $58.30 and a one year high of $97.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.71.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $659.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstCash will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in FirstCash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in FirstCash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FirstCash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in FirstCash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in FirstCash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstCash Company Profile (Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.