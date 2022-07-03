Float Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.18 Million (BANK)

Float Protocol (BANK) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. One Float Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $165.94 or 0.00268563 BTC on exchanges. Float Protocol has a total market capitalization of $17.18 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Float Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Float Protocol has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00165860 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.88 or 0.00632484 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00084842 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00016321 BTC.

Float Protocol Coin Profile

Float Protocol’s total supply is 171,459 coins and its circulating supply is 103,539 coins. Float Protocol’s official Twitter account is @FloatProtocol

