Flow (FLOW) Reaches Market Cap of $1.58 Billion

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Flow has a total market cap of $1.58 billion and approximately $28.34 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow coin can now be bought for about $1.52 or 0.00007961 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Flow has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00171906 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005223 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.45 or 0.00708028 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00084141 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016312 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow’s launch date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,373,338,337 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

