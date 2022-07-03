Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) Short Interest Up 57.1% in June

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 573.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 96.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 43.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORTY traded down $2.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.67. 373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498. Formula Systems has a 52-week low of $82.97 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.80 and its 200-day moving average is $103.00.

Formula Systems (1985) ( NASDAQ:FORTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $657.57 million during the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 2.34%.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, and computer infrastructure and integration solutions worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; and database and big data services.

