Frax (FRAX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.74 Million

Frax (FRAX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Frax has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and approximately $4.74 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005232 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00167008 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005238 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.85 or 0.00780493 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00083701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00016745 BTC.

Frax Coin Profile

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,366,587,439 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

