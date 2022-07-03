Fundamenta Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $448.00 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded down 16.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. Fundamenta has a total market capitalization of $32,600.17 and approximately $448.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar. One Fundamenta coin can now be purchased for $0.0254 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00166162 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.41 or 0.00710470 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00085708 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016353 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,552,041 coins and its circulating supply is 1,281,924 coins. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

