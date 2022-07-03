FY2022 Earnings Estimate for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for MSC Industrial Direct in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $5.96 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.92. The consensus estimate for MSC Industrial Direct’s current full-year earnings is $6.08 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.08. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $958.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.20.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $74.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.00. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $72.30 and a fifty-two week high of $92.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Mitchell Jacobson bought 4,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $368,550.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,450 shares in the company, valued at $5,737,315.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $201,226.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,154.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 34.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,485 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,307,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,063,000 after acquiring an additional 38,035 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,503,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,553,000 after acquiring an additional 368,106 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,365,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,768,000 after acquiring an additional 226,310 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,305,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,263,000 after acquiring an additional 91,207 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

