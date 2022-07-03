Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Buys 26,747 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 96.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,747 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 1.7% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 589.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.66. 1,730,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,430,556. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.60 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.74 and a 200 day moving average of $50.83.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

