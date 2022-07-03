Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.92 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,091,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KRE traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,636,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,701,291. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.81. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $56.58 and a 52 week high of $78.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

