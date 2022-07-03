Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.63 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHV. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 238.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,161,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,960,000 after buying an additional 3,636,194 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 26,792,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,926,000 after buying an additional 1,885,257 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,430,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,871,000 after purchasing an additional 478,441 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,870,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,380,000 after purchasing an additional 344,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 963,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,789,000 after purchasing an additional 252,872 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.06. 370,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,699. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.51 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.01 and its 200-day moving average is $69.40.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

