Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,001 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,354 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 147,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 52,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CEO Stephen D. Steinour purchased 14,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $198,991.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,766,913.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $195,282.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 127,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,327 shares of company stock worth $657,985. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,518,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,468,843. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.20.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.99%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile (Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.