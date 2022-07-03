Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 275.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.99. 2,962,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,257,359. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.42. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $161.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $232.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.65.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

