Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,040 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,496,676,000 after buying an additional 201,552 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $2,925,852,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881,290 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,574,414,000 after buying an additional 801,954 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,601,132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,533,877,000 after buying an additional 584,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,526,788 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,523,024,000 after buying an additional 341,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

Walmart stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,820,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,684,012. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $336.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

