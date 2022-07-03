GamyFi Platform Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $106,004.00 (GFX)

GamyFi Platform (GFX) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One GamyFi Platform coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0502 or 0.00000260 BTC on exchanges. GamyFi Platform has a total market capitalization of $41,395.76 and $106,004.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GamyFi Platform has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00161404 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.89 or 0.00777576 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00085152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016291 BTC.

About GamyFi Platform

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 825,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ

Buying and Selling GamyFi Platform

