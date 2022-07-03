Gateway Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 14.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,723 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $2,153,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,829 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.27.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $86.27 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.46 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.33 and a 200 day moving average of $126.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.