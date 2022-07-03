Gateway Advisory LLC Has $7.94 Million Stock Position in IQ Hedge Market Neutral Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QMN)

Gateway Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of IQ Hedge Market Neutral Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QMN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 302,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the period. IQ Hedge Market Neutral Tracker ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Gateway Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Gateway Advisory LLC owned about 0.47% of IQ Hedge Market Neutral Tracker ETF worth $7,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of IQ Hedge Market Neutral Tracker ETF stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day moving average of $26.09. IQ Hedge Market Neutral Tracker ETF has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $27.44.

