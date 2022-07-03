Gateway Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Gateway Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 1.1% of Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,629,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025,918 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,552,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,599,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,378,444,000 after buying an additional 1,715,769 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,736,000. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8,699.4% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 921,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,627,000 after acquiring an additional 910,830 shares in the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAU stock opened at $34.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.54. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

