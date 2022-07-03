Gateway Advisory LLC Sells 12,768 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Gateway Advisory LLC decreased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 94.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,768 shares during the quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $5,968,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $282.13 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $298.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

