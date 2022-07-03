Gem Exchange and Trading Trading 18.9% Higher This Week (GXT)

Gem Exchange and Trading (GXT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, Gem Exchange and Trading has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gem Exchange and Trading coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000627 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gem Exchange and Trading has a total market capitalization of $10.10 million and approximately $157,913.00 worth of Gem Exchange and Trading was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gem Exchange and Trading Coin Profile

Gem Exchange and Trading is a coin. Gem Exchange and Trading’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,529,286 coins. Gem Exchange and Trading’s official Twitter account is @GXT25075644 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gem Exchange and Trading’s official website is www.gxtglobal.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GXT is a global company headquartered in Singapore that conducts business with overseas companies in a total of 7 countries including Dubai, India, Virgin Islands, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Kazakhstan. The main countries of use are Japan, China, Vietnam, and Korea, and are used in a total of 20 countries. The GXT system consists of platforms, services, and exchanges, and acts as an important element of the token economy. GXT Token will be traded through public exchange listing, available on the GXT Platform, and will be used when using financial services through tokens and swaps on the Global Exchange (Fiat).The GXT Token is being promoted to receive financial services (overseas remittance, simple payment, debit card) through XIGNAL exchange. “

