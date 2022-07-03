General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in General Electric by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,098,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251,142 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $698,826,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,766,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $450,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,259 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,042,334,000 after purchasing an additional 852,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $77,968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.36.

GE opened at $63.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.42 and its 200-day moving average is $87.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 52-week low of $61.76 and a 52-week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.99%.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

