Gifto (GTO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.89 Million

Gifto (GTO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Gifto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. Gifto has a market cap of $14.40 million and approximately $4.89 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gifto has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gifto alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005243 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,062.76 or 1.00011176 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00009433 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Gifto Coin Profile

Gifto is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gifto’s official website is gifto.io . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Gifto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gifto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gifto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.