Glantus’ (GLAN) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Glantus (LON:GLAN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Glantus stock opened at GBX 50.50 ($0.62) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Glantus has a 1 year low of GBX 50 ($0.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 97 ($1.19). The stock has a market cap of £19.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56.

About Glantus

Glantus Holdings plc provides accounts payable automation and analytics solutions worldwide. It offers Active AP Discovery, Intelligent AP Automation, Advanced AP Analytics, Glantus Data Platform, Invoice Processing, Statement Reconciliation solutions for sales, account management, project delivery, and customer support.

