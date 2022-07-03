Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,500 shares, a decline of 44.8% from the May 31st total of 412,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 391,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 68.9% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 174.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 16,105 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 333.2% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 22,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 17,175 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,077,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 525.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 12,814 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BUG traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,261. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.75. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $35.10.

