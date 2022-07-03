Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Short Interest Update

Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the May 31st total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBIZ traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.19. 1,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,549. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.67. Global X E-commerce ETF has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $34.20.

Get Global X E-commerce ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF during the 4th quarter worth $119,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X E-commerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X E-commerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.