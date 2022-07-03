Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF – Get Rating) was upgraded by HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GRNNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grand City Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays cut shares of Grand City Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Grand City Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Shares of GRNNF stock opened at $12.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.89. Grand City Properties has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $27.48.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

