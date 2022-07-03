Graviocoin Market Capitalization Tops $1.00 Million (GIO)

Graviocoin (GIO) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0139 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $1,129.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000347 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00029606 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00265107 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002368 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000989 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.