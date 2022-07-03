Graviton (GTON) Market Cap Hits $6.95 Million

Graviton (GTON) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Graviton coin can currently be purchased for $1.91 or 0.00004521 BTC on major exchanges. Graviton has a market capitalization of $6.95 million and approximately $10,944.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Graviton has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Graviton alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00171906 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005223 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.45 or 0.00708028 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00084141 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016312 BTC.

About Graviton

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Buying and Selling Graviton

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graviton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.