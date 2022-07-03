Grin Market Cap Hits $7.85 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0799 or 0.00000419 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Grin has traded up 12% against the dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $7.85 million and approximately $41,585.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,079.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,061.18 or 0.05561937 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000344 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00030030 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00262555 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.36 or 0.00609872 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00076364 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.27 or 0.00541281 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

