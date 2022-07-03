Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC) Short Interest Down 47.6% in June

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the May 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ GNAC remained flat at $$9.84 on Friday. 31 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,060. Group Nine Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $9.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Group Nine Acquisition by 137.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 951,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,263,000 after buying an additional 551,073 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Group Nine Acquisition by 2.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 221,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Group Nine Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Group Nine Acquisition by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 327,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 52,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

