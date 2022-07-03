GYEN Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $71,335.00 (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. GYEN has a total market capitalization of $20.24 million and $71,335.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GYEN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GYEN has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00165713 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.40 or 0.00706995 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00084285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016267 BTC.

GYEN Coin Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 coins and its circulating supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

GYEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

