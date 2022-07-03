Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Sells 980 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 8.1% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $94.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.34 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.42.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

