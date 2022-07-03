Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) Short Interest Down 39.3% in June

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,000 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the May 31st total of 112,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:HMCTF opened at $2.41 on Friday. Hainan Meilan International Airport has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.24.
