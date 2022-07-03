Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Has $327,000 Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 95.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,307 shares during the quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 200.9% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 330,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,181,000 after purchasing an additional 220,481 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 43,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 299,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,522,000 after purchasing an additional 49,176 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 734.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,066,000 after purchasing an additional 374,994 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY stock opened at $41.10 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $39.96 and a 52-week high of $53.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.222 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

