Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Has $73,000 Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $485.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $215.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $396.11 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $480.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $519.11.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,309. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COST. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

