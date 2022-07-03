Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Makes New $3.93 Million Investment in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 61,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,000. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF comprises about 2.2% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned 0.32% of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 509,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,319,000 after buying an additional 26,888 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 468,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,688,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 278,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 223,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,136 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $52.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.58. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $49.38 and a 52-week high of $76.39.

