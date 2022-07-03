Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,424 Shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,424 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VSDA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000.

NASDAQ VSDA opened at $41.90 on Friday. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $47.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

