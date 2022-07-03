Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 209,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,834,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF comprises about 5.0% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,652,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,126 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,397,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,786,000 after purchasing an additional 32,768 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,384,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,260,000 after purchasing an additional 42,363 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,850,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 623,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,217,000 after purchasing an additional 325,707 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $36.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.74. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $34.64 and a 1 year high of $47.34.

