Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 106,052 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $5,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,262.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $95.75 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.07 and a fifty-two week high of $112.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.88.

