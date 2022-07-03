Head-To-Head Review: Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) vs. BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY – Get Rating) and BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get Capita alerts:

Capita has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BSQUARE has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

10.9% of BSQUARE shares are held by institutional investors. 20.7% of BSQUARE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Capita and BSQUARE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capita $4.38 billion 0.11 $308.98 million N/A N/A BSQUARE $40.37 million 0.65 -$2.24 million ($0.12) -10.67

Capita has higher revenue and earnings than BSQUARE.

Profitability

This table compares Capita and BSQUARE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capita N/A N/A N/A BSQUARE -5.66% -7.20% -5.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Capita and BSQUARE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capita 0 0 2 0 3.00 BSQUARE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Capita beats BSQUARE on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Capita Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration. It also provides customer experience transformation, contact management, collection, complaint handling, customer acquisition and retention, customer experience system and software, and data and analytics. In addition, the company offers capita licensing and support, support, digital policing, and engineering practice; education service and local education authority software; various solutions that help businesses create connected experiences that deliver right message across organisations, customers, and suppliers; solutions for central and local government services; corporate learning, fire service college, employability, and capita apprenticeship solutions; and employer branding and marketing, flexible workforce solutions, agile resourcing solutions, executive and specialist recruitment, background checking and vetting, and digital HR management and transformation solutions. Further, it provides pension administration and software, pensions consulting, and data, insights, and remediation solutions; automation, critical communication systems, finance and payment software, local education authority software, management information systems, and workforce management software solutions; cloud, cyber security, digital connectivity, IT services, robotic process automation, and workplace IT; and actuarial, defence, financial, healthcare, housing, legal, public safety, utility, and welfare and employability services. The company was formerly known as The Capita Group plc and changed its name to Capita plc in January 2012. Capita plc was founded in 1984 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

BSQUARE Company Profile (Get Rating)

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices. The company also resells Windows IoT, Windows Embedded, and Windows Server IoT software, as well as system utility software for Adobe and McAfee; and provides license compliance services, technical support, and manufacturing support. In addition, it provides operating system configuration and device hardening, fleet transition, 24/7 IoT operations, data engineering, and software utilities and professional services, as well as device management solutions. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, silicon vendors, and peripheral vendors. BSQUARE Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.