Head-To-Head Survey: CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) vs. FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS)

CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI – Get Rating) and FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CF Acquisition Corp. VI and FactSet Research Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Acquisition Corp. VI N/A N/A -$17.91 million N/A N/A FactSet Research Systems $1.59 billion 9.39 $399.59 million $10.19 38.68

FactSet Research Systems has higher revenue and earnings than CF Acquisition Corp. VI.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CF Acquisition Corp. VI and FactSet Research Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CF Acquisition Corp. VI 0 0 0 0 N/A FactSet Research Systems 3 6 2 0 1.91

FactSet Research Systems has a consensus price target of $407.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.37%. Given FactSet Research Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FactSet Research Systems is more favorable than CF Acquisition Corp. VI.

Profitability

This table compares CF Acquisition Corp. VI and FactSet Research Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Acquisition Corp. VI N/A N/A -8.26% FactSet Research Systems 22.41% 44.24% 18.63%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.1% of CF Acquisition Corp. VI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FactSet Research Systems has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FactSet Research Systems beats CF Acquisition Corp. VI on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI Company Profile (Get Rating)

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries CF Acquisition Corp. VI was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc., a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth. It serves portfolio managers, investment banks, asset managers, wealth advisors, corporate clients, and other financial services entities. FactSet Research Systems Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

