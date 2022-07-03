Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCARW) Short Interest Update

Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCARW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 53.3% from the May 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of HCARW stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.07. 2,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,339. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14. Healthcare Services Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $1.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition stock. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCARW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

