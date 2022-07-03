Hegic Price Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (HEGIC)

Hegic (HEGIC) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. One Hegic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Hegic has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Hegic has a market cap of $4.47 million and $680,138.00 worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hegic alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005187 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,274.38 or 0.99990642 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009304 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005190 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Hegic Profile

Hegic (HEGIC) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 703,727,349 coins. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Hegic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hegic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hegic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.