Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) CFO Buys $26,100.00 in Stock

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) CFO Kirk Lusk bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,050.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

HRTG stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.81.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.50). Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $158.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.54%.

Several research firms have commented on HRTG. TheStreet downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Heritage Insurance to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRTG. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the first quarter valued at $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the first quarter valued at $43,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

