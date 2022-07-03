HEROcoin Price Down 21.8% Over Last 7 Days (PLAY)

HEROcoin (PLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. In the last week, HEROcoin has traded down 21.8% against the dollar. HEROcoin has a market cap of $731,806.58 and approximately $5,696.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEROcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEROcoin Coin Profile

HEROcoin (PLAY) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,618 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

