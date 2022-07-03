HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) Short Interest Down 49.6% in June

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 49.6% from the May 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of HH&L Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.82 during trading hours on Friday. 420,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,888. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78. HH&L Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89. The firm has a market cap of $508.19 million, a P/E ratio of 140.31 and a beta of -0.03.
HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About HH&L Acquisition (Get Rating)
HH&L Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets.
