HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) Short Interest Down 49.6% in June

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 49.6% from the May 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of HH&L Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.82 during trading hours on Friday. 420,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,888. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78. HH&L Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89. The firm has a market cap of $508.19 million, a P/E ratio of 140.31 and a beta of -0.03.

HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HHLA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in HH&L Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,689,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition by 805.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 234,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 208,574 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $1,138,000. CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of HH&L Acquisition by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 64,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 23,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of HH&L Acquisition by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 410,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

HH&L Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets.

