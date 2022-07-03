Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Truist Financial

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HIW. TheStreet cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.57.
HIW stock opened at $34.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Highwoods Properties has a one year low of $32.85 and a one year high of $48.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.98.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.67%.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIW. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7,261.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,067,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,041 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,343,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,161,000 after buying an additional 781,475 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,829,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,040,000 after buying an additional 699,104 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,364,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.
Highwoods Properties Company Profile
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
