Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Short Interest Down 47.3% in June

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, a drop of 47.3% from the May 31st total of 104,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 420,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HCMLY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Holcim from CHF 55 to CHF 58 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Holcim from CHF 45 to CHF 50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Holcim from CHF 43 to CHF 42 in a report on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

HCMLY stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. Holcim has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $11.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.4148 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 4.26%.

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

